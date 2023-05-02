topStoriesenglish2601937
Gurugram: Man's Naked Body Found With Injury Marks, Murder Suspected

According to the police, sanitation workers informed the police on Tuesday morning that a naked body of a man was spotted inside a water booster station with injury marks.

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 07:41 PM IST|Source: IANS

In a suspected case of murder, the naked body of a man with injury marks was found at a village in Gurugram district on Tuesday, the police said. A team from Sector-5 police station has inspected the spot and is trying to find out the identity of the victim. Preliminary probe suggests that the man was staying in a rented accommodation.

According to the police, sanitation workers informed the police on Tuesday morning that a naked body of a man was spotted inside a water booster station with injury marks. Prima facie it appeared to be a case of murder. The police are waiting for the post-mortem report. They have also alerted the cops of the neighbouring police stations to help them in ascertaining the identity of the victim, said a police officer.

