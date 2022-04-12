Gurugram: The body of an unidentified man was found near the Dwarka Expressway here this morning with his head apparently smashed with a large stone, police said.

They said an FIR under the IPC section related of murder has been registered at the Bajghera police station on the complaint of Anubhav Sharma, founder of an NGO, who first spotted the body.

"The deceased was wearing a yellow t-shirt and a blue lower. He has had many serious injuries on his body. He was murdered with a stone, and his head was smashed," Sharma said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons under sections 302 (murder), 201 (hiding evidence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Bajghera police station.

"We have kept the body in a mortuary for identification. Further probe is on," Bajghera police station SHO inspector Aman Yadav said.

Cashier of Gurugram mall's parking lot thrashed by two men

Meanwhile, a cashier of the parking lot of a mall in Gurugram was allegedly thrashed by two men when he asked them to pay the parking fee, police said on Monday.

The accused also fired in the air when the security guards intervened. The incident took place in the parking lot of Sahara mall in the early hours of Sunday, they said.

According to a police complaint filed by mall security officer Dhan Prasad Sharma at Sector 29 police station, a jeep reached the exit gate from the parking lot in which the two accused, including the driver, were sitting. The parking cashier, Raghvendra, asked them to pay Rs 130 as the parking fee but they refused.

They started thrashing the cashier. When the security guards gathered there, the accused fired in the air twice before fleeing the spot in their car, the complainant stated.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the two accused under sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Arms Act, the police said.

"We have seized the jeep and the accused have been identified. They will be nabbed soon," said Sub-Inspector Mukesh Kumar, in-charge of MG Road police chowki and the investigating officer.

Gurugram university students attack youth during cultural festival

A group of students of a private university in Gurugram assaulted a youth who had entered the campus to watch a cultural event, police said on Monday.

The alleged incident happened on April 9, and an FIR was registered against some students at Sohna City police station the next day, they said.

Police said they are investigating the matter and have sought CCTV footage from the university.

According to a complaint filed by Vanshaj Jindal, a resident of ward 15 of Sohna, he had gone with his friend Harsh Grover to watch a cultural programme at the university on April 9.

While he was watching the programme, Manoj, a resident of Saanp ki Nangli village and Vicky Khatana, a resident of Damdama village came to him and "they asked how I got in the university".

"They then started abusing and took me outside the pizza outlet on the university campus, where 15 to 20 of their friends joined them and started thrashing me. One of them smashed a glass bottle on my head. I raised an alarm. The accused fled after threatening to kill me," Vanshaj has alleged in his complaint.

He said he was rushed to a hospital after the attack.

Inspector Umesh Kumar, SHO of Sohna City police station said they are investigating the matter.

