Gurugram rains! Waterlogging triggers traffic snarls- WATCH

Video released by news agency ANI, shows severe waterlogging on the streets of Gurgram affecting pedestrian movement.

Aug 07, 2022

Gurugram: Heavy rain lashed parts of Haryana’s corporate city Gurgugram or Gurgaon on Sunday as several roads could be seen submerged in water. Waterlogging from many parts, including the prime city spots was reported bringing traffic in the city to a halt. Reportedly, rainwater entered houses in areas like Palam Vihar, Sheetla Colony, Surat Nagar, Sector-14, Chakkarpur, Rajiv Nagar, Sanjay Gram and several other locations. Multiple city roads, Delhi-Jaipur Expressway were submerged in an average of 3-4 feet of water, reported IANS. "Heavy rains disrupted traffic movements in Gurugram. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and other departments are on the job to remove rainwater with the help of pumps and other machines," a senior police official told ANI.

Video released by news agency ANI, shows severe waterlogging on the streets of Gurgram affecting pedestrian movement as many commuters were seen struggling to pass by.

Watch the video!

The worst-hit areas were the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48) service lane near Hero Honda Chowk, IffCO Chowk, Jharsa Chowk, Sector-31, Narsinghpur, Sohna Road, Basai Chowk, Sohna Chowk, Sector 4-7-9, Hanuman Chowk, Atlas Chowk, Artemis Road, Kanhai Chowk, Golf Course Road, Vatika Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Baghtawar Chowk, Atul Kataria Chowk, Kapashera border, Udyog Vihar, Jocbpura, Sadar Bazar, Mahavir Chowk, Dundahera near Medanta underpass and Jawala Mill.

Despite the holiday, traffic was badly affected and the police struggled to keep the vehicles moving. The policemen were seen standing in knee-deep water while struggling to keep traffic going, reported IANS.

