Gurugram’s Ambiance Mall owner arrested under PMLA case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested Gurugram’s Ambiance Mall owner Raj Singh Gehlot under PMLA. Raj Singh Gehlot was booked by ED under PMLA for committing Rs 800 Cr Bank fraud with J&K Bank Consortium.
He was searched by ED last year in August and foreign currency worth Rs 16 lakh was also seized.
Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.