Gurugram

Gurugram’s Ambiance Mall owner arrested under PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested Gurugram’s Ambiance Mall owner Raj Singh Gehlot under PMLA. Raj Singh Gehlot was booked by ED under PMLA for committing Rs 800 Cr Bank fraud with J&K Bank Consortium. 

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested Gurugram’s Ambiance Mall owner Raj Singh Gehlot under PMLA. Raj Singh Gehlot was booked by ED under PMLA for committing Rs 800 Cr Bank fraud with J&K Bank Consortium. 

He was searched by ED last year in August and foreign currency worth Rs 16 lakh was also seized. 

GurugramPMLA caseEnforcement Directorate
