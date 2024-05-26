Advertisement
GURUGRAM SCHOOL

Gurugram Schools Closed Amid Severe Heatwave, Check Latest Update

The Education Officer of Gurugram are directed to ensure that the order should be followed strictly.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 26, 2024, 11:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Due to rising temperatures across India, Gurugram schools have been closed from May 27 to May 31 for students from Kindergarten to Class VIII due to intense heat. Haryana's education department on Sunday announced that the government, semi-government and private schools should remain closed for the coming days due to the rising temperature.

The District Education Officer and District Elementary Education Officer of Gurugram are directed to ensure that the order should be followed strictly.

Earlier, The Director of Secondary Education of Haryana issued instructions for school-going students due to the extreme heat in the district Gurugram.

IMD Forecast For Gurugram

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that the Gurugram is going to witness a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius from May 27 to May 28.

