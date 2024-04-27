Gurugram Twins Achieve JEE Main Milestone With Perfect 100 And 99.65 Percent Score

New Delhi: In Gurugram, Haryana, the atmosphere was charged with jubilation as the National Testing Agency (NTA) unveiled the outcomes of the prestigious Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mani, showering a family with a cascade of joy. A testament to their dedication and academic prowess, Gurugram-born twins, Aarav Bhatt and Arush Bhatt, soared through the rigors of the Entrance Exam with flying colors. Aarav emerged as one of the illustrious 56 candidates, boasting a perfect 100 percentile, securing the esteemed third rank on a national scale.

Their journey to triumph didn't stop there. Aarush, the other half of this dynamic duo, trailed closely behind with an impressive 99.65 percentile, clinching a commendable Rank 5660. Remarkably, these prodigies, aged 19, opted solely for the January 2024 session, electing to forgo the subsequent April session in favor of gearing up for the impending mains, slated for May 26.

"I've always had my sights set on JEE Advanced. Achieving a perfect score in the initial session bolstered my confidence, leading me to bypass the April session. For me, the Advanced exam is the ultimate milestone, paving the way towards realizing my aspirations," articulated Aarav, succinctly encapsulating his unwavering focus and aspirations.

Not content with mere individual triumphs, the twins harbor ambitions of walking in the esteemed footsteps of their parents. Aarav, akin to his father, harbors aspirations of delving into the realms of engineering, poised to carve his niche in this dynamic field. Conversely, Aarush draws inspiration from his mother, nurturing dreams of embarking on a scholarly journey in Mathematics, envisioning himself as a revered professor at the prestigious IIT someday.

Their journey towards excellence wasn't a spontaneous endeavor but a meticulously planned odyssey that commenced during their formative years in Class XI. The twins adhered to a disciplined regimen, kickstarting their days at the crack of dawn, testament to their unwavering commitment and relentless pursuit of academic excellence.