Noida Techie Files Fake Gang-Rape Case Against 2 Gurugram Men, Extorts Rs 2 Lakh

According to police, the woman had filed rape complaints against two men on March 17 at Sector 53 Police Station. She also extorted from them Rs 2 lakh, which was transferred into her account by the brother of one of the victims.

Gurugram: A 22-year-old woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly falsely accusing two men of gang-raping her and extorting from them Rs 2 lakh for withdrawing her complaint, police said. The woman works as a web designer with a Noida-based private media Management Company.

She had earlier lodged a similar complaint at Aman Vihar Police Station in Rohini in Delhi, police said, adding she was produced in a city court Thursday and was sent to judicial custody.

"She further demanded from them Rs 4 lakh more. A police team led by Inspector Amit Kumar, SHO of Sector 53 Police Station, arrested her during the investigation of the case," Virender Vij, DCP, east, said.

According to police, when the woman was produced in the court for recording her statement under section 164 of CrPC, she retracted her statement.

"Later we got the information that she had also filed a similar rape complaint in Delhi earlier. On suspicion, we started the investigation and her allegations were found to be false," said Inspector Amit Kumar.

The woman has been booked under sections 384 (extortion), 385 (putting a person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), and 389 (putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) of the IPC at Sector 53 Police Station, said police.

The woman had filed a complaint against a Facebook friend of hers and his companion, accusing them of taking her to a PG in the Sector 53 area and raping her there.

 

