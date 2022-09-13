NewsIndia
LEELA HOTEL

Gurugram's Leela Hotel evacuated after bomb threat call; search underway

Leela Hotel received the call around 11:35 am, following which bomb disposal and dog squads reached the hotel and evacuated it.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 02:51 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Gurugram's Leela Hotel evacuated after bomb threat call; search underway

Gurugram: A call about a bomb threat sparked panic at a hotel in Gurugram on Tuesday and a search is on to trace it, police said. The call was received at Leela Hotel in the Ambiance Mall complex around 11:35 am. The police were immediately informed following which bomb disposal and dog squads reached the hotel and evacuated it, sources said.

A senior police officer said that the threat call to the hotel was made from a mobile number which was found switched off.

"The search is on and the police are trying to identify the caller," the official added.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The fight between BJP and Congress came on T-shirt-nicker
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu side's 'first victory' on Gyanvapi case
DNA Video
DNA: Antibiotics are taking lives!
DNA Video
DNA: When stuck in a jam, the doctor ran to save the life of the patient
DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction