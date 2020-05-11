Gusty wind, thunderstorm and widespread rains in Northwest, Southern and Northeast India –Here‘s Met department’s forecast for next 5 days

New Delhi: Gusty wind, thunderstorm and widespread rains could be witnessed in several parts of the country for the coming five days, for Northwest India, Central and South Peninsular India and the Northeast region, Meteorological Department has said.

The National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department, has come out with its summary and forecast for all India weather over the next five days.

“Under the influence of interaction of Western Disturbance and associated cyclonic circulation with easterly winds over Northwest India, scattered to fairly widespread rain/thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) at isolated places likely to continue over Western Himalayan Region and plains of Northwest India during next 36 hours and reduce significantly from 12th May,” the IMD said in a release.

It added that a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from May 14. “Under its influence, a fresh spell of rain/thundershowers likely to occur over this region & adjoining plains from 14th May for subsequent 1-2 days,” it said.

IMD added that due to trough/wind discontinuity, isolated to scattered rain/thundershowers very likely over central & south peninsular India during next 4-5 days.

“Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, hail and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places also likely over these regions during same period. Heavy rainfall also likely at isolated places over Kerala and Tamilnadu during next 24 hours and over Kerala and Coastal Karnataka on 13th & 14th May,” it added.

MET also said that scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers are likely to continue over Northeast India during next 4-5 days with peak activities during 12th-14th May when heavy rainfall also likely at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Eastern India is likely to experience isolated to scattered rain/thundershowers during next 5 days with peak activity during 11th and 12th May.