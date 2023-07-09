Gwalior Golu Gurjar Video: Goon Forces Man To Lick His Feet, Shocks People Amit Urination Incident

Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh: A video has sparked outrage after it showed a man being coerced into licking another person's feet inside a moving vehicle. The incident has stirred up a major controversy in the region. According to news agency PTI, the Madhya Pradesh police have arrested two individuals in connection with the incident. The incident came to light amidst a heated debate surrounding a public urination incident in Sidi, Madhya Pradesh.

An official revealed that both the victim and the perpetrator are residents of Dabra city in Gwalior district. The viral video on social media depicts the victim being repeatedly slapped by another individual in the moving vehicle, who can be heard forcing the victim to say, "Golu Gurjar is my father." Following this, the video shows the victim being compelled to lick the perpetrator's feet. It is evident from the video that the victim was forced into this act. In another video clip, the accused can be seen repeatedly hitting the victim's face and hurling abuses. In yet another incident, the accused is seen repeatedly kicking the victim's face.

Mohsin a Muslim man was abducted, abused, brutally thrashed and forced to lick the feet by Golu Gurjar and his friends in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

There won't be any outrage over this, neither the chief minister or the home minister will say a single word, nor wash Mohsin's feet. pic.twitter.com/oO6yupIYPJ July 8, 2023

cre Trending Stories

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra stated that two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident. Vivek Kumar Sharma, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Dabra, stated, "A video of a person being beaten in a vehicle surfaced on social media on Friday evening. The video clip is being sent for forensic examination." Sharma further added that after receiving a complaint from the victim's family, a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for abduction and assault. In the initial days of this week, a video surfaced on social media showing a tribal youth being urinated upon in Sidi district, triggering widespread anger.

On Tuesday, following the emergence of the incident's video on social media, the accused, Pravesh Shukla, was arrested. In another incident on June 30th, two Dalit men were allegedly beaten up by members of a minority community in Varkhadi village in Shivpuri district, based on suspicions that they had harassed some girls and made videos of them.