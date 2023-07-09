trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2633188
NewsIndia
GWALIOR GOLU GURJAR VIDEO

Gwalior Golu Gurjar Video: Goon Forces Man To Lick His Feet, Shocks People Amit Urination Incident

The viral video on social media depicts the victim being repeatedly slapped by another individual in the moving vehicle, who can be heard forcing the victim to say, "Golu Gurjar is my father."

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 07:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Gwalior Golu Gurjar Video: Goon Forces Man To Lick His Feet, Shocks People Amit Urination Incident

Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh: A video has sparked outrage after it showed a man being coerced into licking another person's feet inside a moving vehicle. The incident has stirred up a major controversy in the region. According to news agency PTI, the Madhya Pradesh police have arrested two individuals in connection with the incident. The incident came to light amidst a heated debate surrounding a public urination incident in Sidi, Madhya Pradesh.

An official revealed that both the victim and the perpetrator are residents of Dabra city in Gwalior district. The viral video on social media depicts the victim being repeatedly slapped by another individual in the moving vehicle, who can be heard forcing the victim to say, "Golu Gurjar is my father." Following this, the video shows the victim being compelled to lick the perpetrator's feet. It is evident from the video that the victim was forced into this act. In another video clip, the accused can be seen repeatedly hitting the victim's face and hurling abuses. In yet another incident, the accused is seen repeatedly kicking the victim's face.


cre Trending Stories

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra stated that two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident. Vivek Kumar Sharma, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Dabra, stated, "A video of a person being beaten in a vehicle surfaced on social media on Friday evening. The video clip is being sent for forensic examination." Sharma further added that after receiving a complaint from the victim's family, a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for abduction and assault. In the initial days of this week, a video surfaced on social media showing a tribal youth being urinated upon in Sidi district, triggering widespread anger.

On Tuesday, following the emergence of the incident's video on social media, the accused, Pravesh Shukla, was arrested. In another incident on June 30th, two Dalit men were allegedly beaten up by members of a minority community in Varkhadi village in Shivpuri district, based on suspicions that they had harassed some girls and made videos of them.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded