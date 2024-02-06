After a Varanasi court allowed the Vyas family the right to perform puja in Gyanvapi's tehkhana, the Muslim side challenged the order in the Allahabad High Court. The HC will hear the plea today, i.e. Febuary 6. The court will hear the petition demanding a ban on worship in the basement of Vyas ji tehkhana located in the Gyanvapi complex.

The Muslim side has also challenged the District Judge's order appointing DM Varanasi as a receiver. On January 31, Varanasi District Court Judge gave permission to perform puja in the basement. The petition in the HC has been filed by the Masjid Intezamia Committee. The hearing will be held by the single bench of Justice Rohit Ranjan Aggarwal from 12 noon today.

Meanwhile, the Hindu side petitioners and devotees have demanded to installation bell and other puja materials in the Vyas ka 'Tehkhana' where prayers are being performed. Hindu side's lawyer Sudhir Tripathi said that after the DM's approval, we will install the bell in the complex.

On the other hand, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra treasurer Govind Dev Giri Maharaj said that the Hindu community will forget about all other things if these temples (Gyanvapi and Krishna Janmabhoomi) are freed peacefully. He also appealed to the Muslim side for a peaceful solution for all these three temples.

Hindu side lawyer in the Gyanvapi case, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, exuded confidence that the plea filed by the Masjid Intezamia Committee challenging the Gyanvapi order will definitely be dismissed by the court.