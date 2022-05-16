Gyanvapi Mosque Controversy: AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi has opened his mouth on the Gyanvapi Masjid controversy. He said that he does not want to lose the Gyanvapi mosque like Babri masjid. "I have lost a Babri Masjid. I don't want to lose another mosque."

The case over the Gyanvapi Mosque, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, has been filed in the court. On Thursday, a local court ordered that a video survey could be conducted inside the mosque. There were allegations of bias against the commissioner in charge of the survey. But the court dismissed the plea to remove him.

Owaisi criticised the court's order, saying, "The court's verdict is a clear violation of the 'Worship Act 1991'. It is also a violation of the Supreme Court verdict in the Babri Masjid case."

It is to be noted that five women had appealed to perform puja at The Gauri Sthal in the Gyanvapi Mosque premises. Over the past year, the area has been opened for prayers. But the women's appeal was that they wanted to pray in front of other deities in the old temple complex. The court ordered an inquiry into the matter in April.

The video survey started inside the mosque last Friday. But the video survey was objected to by the mosque committee members and their lawyers. They said that no videography can be done inside the mosque. But the lawyers of the petitioners said that what they were doing was in accordance with the court's order.

Taking to Twitter, the AIMIM chief shared a video, wherein he can be heard saying that Muslims in the country have lost Babri Masjid, but they will not lose another mosque. He captioned the video-- Gyanvapi masjid, masjid thi, aur qayamat tak rahegi Insha'Allah..