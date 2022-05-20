On Thursday, a report regarding the videography was submitted to the court on the premises of Gyanvapi Mosque. The report was submitted in a sealed envelope. The five women pleaded before the court that they should be allowed to perform puja inside the Gyanvapi Mosque. They claim that there are statues of Hindu gods and goddesses in the mosque. The court then ordered videography on the premises of the Gyanvapi Mosque. A "copy" of the report was shared by the petitioners' lawyers. It is not known from any neutral source whether they have actually received any copy of the report. However, the petitioners' lawyers claimed that their statement was supported in the report.

Gyanvapi Masjid Controversy: The findings?

1. According to the 'report' shared by the lawyers, there are trishuls, lotus flowers and some ancient sculptures of Hinduism carved in the premises of the mosque (Gyanvapi Mosque). Earlier, Hindutva activists had claimed that the Shivalinga was found inside the mosque.

2. According to the report, flowers and kalash marks were engraved on the pillars of the basement in the mosque. The pillar has 'a few words of ancient Hindi language' engraved on it. There are trishul marks on the walls of the basement. Two large pillars and an arch were seen on the west side of the mosque. They seem to be part of an ancient temple.

3. The report also said that there is a lotus mark engraved on a stone under the third dome of the mosque. A two-and-a-half feet long structure was seen in the mosque premises. The petitioners claim that it is a Shivalinga.

There was no comment on the "report" from the Gyanvapi mosque. But many have said that how can the report be made public before the court sees it.