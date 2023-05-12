Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Allahabad HC Directs ASI To Conduct Scientific Survey Of 'Shivling'

The Allahabad High Court directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Friday to conduct a 'scientific survey' of the Shivling-like structure inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque to determine its age. It overturned a Varanasi District Court order from October 14 that denied a request for scientific investigation of the structure, including carbon dating. The court asked the ASI to ensure that no damage is done to the structure during the survey.

The mosque authorities say it is part of a fountain in the 'wazu khana', where ablutions are performed before namaz. According to mosque officials, it is part of a fountain in the 'wazu khana,' where ablutions are performed before namaz.

#WATCH | Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi mosque case, gives details on the Allahabad High Court order allowing ASI to conduct carbon dating of 'Shivling' found in the mosque premises.



"...The ASI has presented several techniques of scientific… https://t.co/LG5wmhqui4 pic.twitter.com/ldYyYJHW7B — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 12, 2023

"...The ASI has presented several techniques of scientific survey before the court. On 22nd May, District Judge will decide how will the scientific survey be carried out," news agency ANI quoted Hindu side lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain as saying.

A single bench, presided over by Justice Arvind Kumar Mishra, was responding to a petition filed by the Hindu side, which sought carbon dating of the Shivling. On Thursday, the ASI submitted its report in a sealed envelope.

Earlier in April, the Allahabad High Court (HC) slammed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Director General (DG), V. Vidyavathi for her failure to file a reply, giving an opinion as to whether a safe evaluation of the age of the Shivling-like structure, purportedly found inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi in May last year, can be done or not.

The Allahabad High Court (HC) has slammed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Director General (DG), V. Vidyavathi for her failure to file a reply, giving an opinion as to whether a safe evaluation of the age of the Shivling-like structure, purportedly found inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi in May last year, can be done or not.

Justice Mishra called the ASI official`s attitude "lethargic" and said inaction had hampered the court proceedings. However, the court gave the ASI DG a last opportunity to file a counter-affidavit in the case by April 17, the next date of hearing.