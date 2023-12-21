trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2701340
GYANVAPI MOSQUE CASE

Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Crucial Day For Muslim Side, Varanasi Court To Decide On Making ASI Report Public

Gyanvapi Case: The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has requested the court not to make the ASI report public. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 11:14 AM IST
Varanasi: In what is likely to be a crucial day for the Muslim side, the Varanasi district court is expected to take a call on unveiling the much-anticipated scientific survey report submitted to it by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on the Gyanvapi mosque. This development follows 92 days of comprehensive survey work conducted by the ASI within the Gyanvapi complex.

Hindu Side To Oppose Muslim Side's Plea On ASI Report

In the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri case, the Hindu side is poised to voice objections in court regarding the application from the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee. The committee has requested the court not to make the ASI report public. It was presented in a sealed cover by the ASI, a move contested by the Hindu side, deeming it a blatant 'violation' of the Supreme Court judgment.

Hindu side lawyer Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi emphasized that the Supreme Court's explicit order on August 4 prohibited filing the report in a sealed envelope. Today's proceedings will delve into whether the report will be submitted openly or in a sealed envelope.

'Violation Of SC Order'

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, highlighted the alleged violation of the Supreme Court order by presenting the survey report in a sealed envelope. The Hindu side has applied to the district court, seeking a copy of the report and contesting any potential media gag order.

"We have moved an application before the district court that we must be supplied a copy of the report, and there cannot be a gag order on the media. If the district court's decision is not in alignment with the law, we'll file an appeal before the Supreme Court," Jain asserted.

Background: ASI Survey Of Gyanvapi Mosque

The ASI team conducted a meticulous survey in the Gyanvapi complex, spanning 92 days, culminating in the submission of the sealed survey report to the court. Notably, in August of the same year, the Allahabad High Court granted permission for the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi.

The unfolding legal proceedings hold significant implications for the Gyanvapi mosque case, with both sides anxiously awaiting the court's decision on the disclosure of the ASI report.

