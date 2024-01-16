Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath Temple: SC Allows Cleaning Of 'Wazukhana' Where 'Shivling' Was Found

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Supreme Court granted permission on Tuesday to Hindu women petitioners, directing the cleaning of the 'wazukhana' area within the Gyanvapi mosque premises, where a 'Shivling' was discovered. The order emphasizes the need to maintain hygienic conditions in the said area, under the watchful eye of the Varanasi district administration, aligning with previous directives from the apex court.

Gyanvapi Mosque Management Committee Express Support

The Gyanvapi mosque management committee expressed its support for the cleaning initiative, particularly focused on the water tank that had been sealed for nearly two years as per the Supreme Court's instructions. The 'wazukhana,' a sacred reservoir where devotees perform ablutions before namaz, has gained attention due to the unfortunate incident of fish deaths between December 12 to 25, 2023. The application highlighted a distressing putrid smell emanating from the tank, alarming both the committee and the Hindu petitioners.

Sacred 'Shivling' Amidst Unfortunate Circumstances

The application, filed by advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, drew attention to the presence of a sacred Shivlingam, emphasizing its significance to the Hindu community. Distressed by the current condition, the application stressed the need to keep the Shivling away from dirt, grime, and any unsanitary conditions. The revelation that the Shivling was amidst dead fish, causing anguish to devotees of Lord Shiva, added urgency to the plea for intervention.

Blame Game Over The Issue

The application further pointed fingers at the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, responsible for the mosque, for the condition leading to fish deaths. The assertion that transferring the fish, as suggested by the District Magistrate of Varanasi, could have prevented the unfortunate situation, underlined the urgency in the plea. The blame game between the Hindu and Muslim sides adds complexity to an already sensitive Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute.

Historical Context: A 'Shivling' Or A 'Fountain'?

The 'Wazu' area of the Gyanvapi mosque has been a focal point in the longstanding dispute between Hindus and Muslims, stemming from the discovery of the 'Shivling' in 2022. The structure, contested as a "Shivling" by Hindus and a "fountain" by Muslims, was found during a court-mandated survey on May 16, 2022. The ongoing disagreement over the nature of the structure intensifies the complexities surrounding the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple case.

As the Supreme Court intervenes to address the immediate concern of the 'wazukhana' cleanliness, the broader dispute remains a challenge, reflecting the delicate balance between religious sentiments and legal considerations.