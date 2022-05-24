Gyanvapi mosque row: Hearing underway at Varanasi district court

New Delhi: After the Babri mosque, Varanasi’s famous Gyanvapi Masjid, situated near the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple, has come under the scanner after a Varanasi's civil court ordered a detailed survey of the disputed Gyanvapi complex following several petitions that Hindu deities and objects were present inside the mosque. The court-appointed commissioners were asked to execute the survey, which was recorded on a videotape.

A petition was later foiled by the Muslim side of the case challenging the court-ordered survey, which the Supreme Court refused. The detailed videographic survey was recently concluded and two reports- one led by Advocate Ajay Kumar Mishra while the other one by Advocate Vishal Singh was submitted before the court.

The Varanasi court has commenced the hearing of the matter on Tuesday (May 24).

The district court on Monday completed the hearing of arguments in the case and reserved its order for today. Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav, representing the Hindu side, on Tuesday said that the Muslim side wanted the case dismissed. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Muslim side presented their arguments yesterday, they said that the matter doesn`t meet the parameters of the Places of Worship Act. They wanted the matter dismissed. But we too presented our arguments before the Court."

He further said that the court will hear the matter at 2 pm today."The matter can`t be dismissed just like that, it will sustain. It is not a matter of property but of the Right to Worship. The court will hear the matter at 2 pm today. The decision will be out probably by 4 pm," Yadav added.

(With ANI inputs)