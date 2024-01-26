Gyanvapi Mosque Security Tightened After ASI Survey Report Made Public

VARANASI: The security surrounding the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi has been significantly bolstered following the public disclosure of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey report, which unveiled the presence of a significant Hindu temple predating the current structure.

Friday Prayers Under Scrutiny

The revelation of evidence indicating former Hindu temples within the Gyanvapi mosque complex has cast a shadow over Friday's prayers. Recognizing the sensitivity of the situation, authorities have taken swift action to fortify security measures, aiming to forestall any potential disturbances.

Media Distanced From Gyanvapi

A deliberate decision was made to maintain a considerable distance between the media and the Gyanvapi mosque, fostering an environment conducive to the orderly conduct of Friday prayers. Authorities have prioritised the preservation of tranquillity to thwart the spread of misinformation and prevent unwarranted alarm. Conscious efforts are being undertaken to defuse any brewing tensions in the vicinity, with authorities proactively managing the situation to prevent escalation.

What Are The Findings Of The ASI Survey?

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report on the Gyanvapi mosque complex revealed that a pre-existing structure appeared to have been destroyed in the 17th century, and "part of it was modified and reused," adding that based on scientific studies, it can be said that there "existed a large Hindu temple prior to the construction of the existing structure."

"The Arabic-Persian inscription found inside a room mentions that the mosque was built in the 20th regnal year of Aurangzeb (1676-77 CE). Hence, the pre-existing structure appears to have been destroyed in the 17th century, during the reign of Aurangzeb, and part of it was modified and reused in the existing structure. Based on scientific studies/surveys carried out, study of architectural remains, exposed features and artefacts, inscriptions, art and sculptures, it can be said that there existed a Hindu temple prior to the construction of the existing structure," the ASI said in its report.

"Based on the scientific studies and observations on the central chamber and main entrance of the pre-existing structure in the existing structure, western chamber and western wall, reuse of pillars and pilasters of pre-existing structure in the existing structure, inscriptions on the existing structure, Arabic and Persian inscription on the loose stone, sculptural remains in cellars, etc.,it can be said that there existed a large Hindu temple, prior to the construction of the existing structure," the report further said.

Legal Mandate For ASI Survey

The ASI's investigation was instigated by a directive from the district court in response to claims by Hindu petitioners asserting that the Gyanvapi mosque was erected atop a pre-existing temple dating back to the 17th century.