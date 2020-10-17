Gyms, fitness centres in Maharashtra to reopen from Dussehra amid strict COVID-19 measures

Mumbai: Maharashtra government on Saturday (October 17, 2020) announced to reopen gyms and fitness centres across the state from Dussehra, which will be celebrated on October 25.

"CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray held a meeting with representatives from gyms and fitness centres today. Adhering to all the measures to prevent COVID-19 and strict compliance of the SOPs, gyms and fitness centres across the state will be allowed to reopen from Dussehra," said Office of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

As per reports, the gym equipment needs to be sanitised every hour and the gym premises need to be sanitised before closing for the day. Social distancing and COVID-19 norms have to be strictly followed.

This is to be noted that Zumba, steam bath, saunas and yoga have not been allowed yet.



Earlier on October 14, the state government allowed metro train services to restart from October 15 and the opening hours of the shops were also increased by two hours, ie, the shops now function from 9 AM to 9 PM.

Business to Business (B2B) exhibitions were also allowed to open outside COVID-19 containment zones and the local weekly markets, including that of animals, also started functioning from Thursday.

Hotels, restaurants and bars also already functioning since the first week of the month with restricted capacity. These were allowed with the capacity not exceeding 50 per cent or as prescribed by local authorities.

Meanwhile, the state reported 10,259 new COVID-19 cases and 14,238 recoveries. So far, a total of 13,58,606 patients have been cured and discharged from the hospitals, but, the State still has 1,85,270 active patients.

