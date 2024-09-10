‘Haath Jodkar Maafi Maang Rahe The...’: Tejashwi Yadav Over Future Alliance With Nitish Kumar

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday claimed that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar ‘apologised with folded hands’ when he visited his residence. Yadav alleged that all his MLA’s were present at the time of incident.

"Hamare ghar jab aaye to haath jodkar maafi maang rahe the (he apologised with folded hands when he came to my house). He had asked for forgiveness in front of all the MLAs, they were all witnesses. How many times in the House has he apologised with folded hands, saying that he had made a mistake and that he will not join the BJP now?" ANI quoted RJD leader as saying.

He was recalling the strained history of his party’s alliance with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), when he firmly ruled out any possibility of future alliance with Nitish Kumar’s party in the Bihar Assembly polls.

Tejashwi further said that no one trusts Bihar CM’s words, “His oath has no value. No one trusts him, as he may change his mind anytime. Twice we took pity on him and gave him life and both times he showed his real form. This time there is no meaning.”

Yadav pointed out the governance and law and order situation and attacked Nitish Kumar-led state government, he said, "Murders are happening continuously. Criminals have become unbridled, and they are not afraid of the police. Nitish Kumar's reputation has completely ended,” reported ANI.

He added that CM is not interested in controlling crimes but rather in attacking opposition.

Nitish Kumar's political career has been defined by a series of shifting alliances over the last two decades. In 2015, his party, Janata Dal (United), joined forces with Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), leading to a successful win in the Bihar elections. Kumar assumed the role of Chief Minister, with Yadav serving as his deputy.