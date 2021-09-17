Had once demolished father-in-law's house without telling wife: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday (September 16, 2021) said that politicians should not create impediments in development works and shared that he had once demolished his father-in-law's house without telling his wife.

"Many years ago, my father-in-law's house was demolished to make a road. I did not tell my wife before the demolition. That's how it should be. Leaders should not be impediments in progress," Gadkari was quoted as saying by PTI.

He, however, did not provide details about the demolition of the house.

Mai fokat class ka samarthan nahi karta

Gadkari, who is known for his frank views, also replied to a question on demand for exemption from toll tax by a certain section of people and answered that he doesn't support those who seek things for free and that the practice must be stopped.

"Mai fokat class ka samarthan nahi karta. Ye dhandha bandh hona chahiye," the minister expressed.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway set to script new age of development

Gadkari reviewed the progress of work on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and said that it is set to script a new age of development and prosperity in tribal areas of the country as it covers most of the 115 aspirational districts with tribal population.

On the first day of his visit to inspect the progress of the work of the 1,380-kilometer Greenfield Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME), Gadkari reached Lakheri area of Bundi district, where his helicopter landed at the temporary helipad at Sakhadwa village on Thursday noon following which he reviewed the work progress of DME package-11 and later held interaction with media persons on progress and prospectus of the DME.

The construction work of this section of the expressway is in the advanced stages and is targeted to be completed by November 2022. #PragatiKaHighway #DelhiMumbaiExpressway pic.twitter.com/3an5W6t88J — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 16, 2021

He said that the expressway would save time and petrol and most significantly "it will bring a new age of development in tribal areas". he added that "it will be a highway of development" in several states and bring socio-economic transformation, which is a major responsibility.

"The 115 aspirational districts in the country include the maximum tribal districts where the highway passes and it will bring a huge change in the life of tribal youth," he added.

He also recalled a quote of former American president John Kennedy's that "American roads are not good because America is rich but America is rich because American roads are good".

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to be ready by 2023

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways informed that 1,380 kms long Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is the longest expressway in the country and will be ready by March 2023. The highway would shorten the distance between Delhi and Mumbai to only 12 to 12.30 hours, the union minister said claiming that efforts are underway to shorten road distances between major cities so that one can travel from one distanced place to other in few hours.

(With agency inputs)

