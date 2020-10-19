Haj 2021 will depend on national-international COVID-19 guidelines, says Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi: Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday (October 19, 2020) said that the Haj 2021 will depend on the national-international COVID-19 guidelines.

While chairing a Haj review meeting in New Delhi, Naqvi said that Haj 2021 is scheduled for June-July 2021, but the final decision regarding it will be taken in due course keeping in view necessary guidelines to be issued by the Saudi Arabia Government and the Government of India in view of COVID-19 outbreak to ensure health and well-being of the people.

Naqvi said that the Haj Committee of India and other Indian agencies will formally announce the Haj 2021 application process and other related preparations after a decision is taken by the Saudi Arabia Government.

Naqvi stated that the entire Haj process might witness a significant change in view of necessary guidelines. These include accommodation, transport, health and other facilities both in India and Saudi Arabia.

The Union Minister expressed the health and well-being of the pilgrims are of the utmost priority for the Government amid coronavirus.

"The Indian agencies will ensure necessary arrangements in this regard. The Government of India and the Haj Committee have started necessary preparations to ensure the health and well-being of the pilgrims," said Naqvi.

He added that due to 100 per cent digital Haj process of India, Rs 2100 crore have been returned through DBT mode, without any deduction, to 1,23,000 people after the cancellation of Haj 2020 due to COVID-19.

"The Saudi Arabia Government has also returned about Rs 100 crore regarding transportation," said Naqvi.

The Minister said that only because of 100 per cent digital Haj process in India, about Rs 514 crore surplus amount of Haj pilgrims during last 3 years has also been returned back into their bank accounts directly even during this coronavirus pandemic.

"This has been done for the first time in the history of Haj process," said Naqvi.

