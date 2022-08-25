Another young Congress leader, Jaiveer Shergill, also decided to quit the party. The 39-year-old leader enumerated problems like flattery in the party. At the same time, he also raised questions on the leadership of the Gandhi family. Earlier, veteran leaders like G-23's senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma have also demanded a change in the organization. Recently both the leaders have resigned from key posts of the party in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

According to the current state of Congress politics, apart from veterans, youth leaders are also seen keeping distance from the party. In the last few years, many such leaders have said goodbye to the Congress, who were considered close to former national president Rahul Gandhi.

Jitin Prasada

Prasada, who is called the big Brahmin face of Uttar Pradesh, has also been a minister in the UPA government. He started his career with Youth Congress and was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 2004. At present, he is part of the UP government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Sushmita Dev

Sushmita, who was the national president of Congress Mahila Morcha, left the party membership in 2021. The special thing is that she was considered close to the Gandhi family. Dev, one of the top leaders of the Assam Congress, had joined the Trinamool Congress, the party of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in August 2021. She had to face defeat from Silchar in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Hardik Patel

Patel, a Patidar leader in Gujarat, has resigned from the Congress in 2022. While leaving the party, he had raised questions fiercely on the Congress leadership and the Gujarat unit of the party. Patel, who came into the limelight after the Patidar movement in 2015, had joined the Congress in 2019, but failed to perform well in the Lok Sabha elections.

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia is currently a Union Minister in the BJP government. He ended his 18-year association with the Congress in March 2020. It is being said that he had taken this decision regarding the leadership of Madhya Pradesh. During that time about 20 MLAs had joined him, after which the Congress government led by Kamal Nath fell in the state.

More Problems!

Sachin Pilot of Rajasthan and Milind Deora in Maharashtra were also seen changing their tunes. On the one hand, Sachin, the son of former Union Minister Rajesh Pilot, has rebelled against the party in July 2020. At the same time, Deora has also praised many decisions of the Bharatiya Janata Party.