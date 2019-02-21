हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
HAL

HAL proposes Defence Ministry to procure new squadron of Sukhoi-30 fighter jets

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)  Chairman and Managing Director (MD) R Madhavan on Thursday said that the Bengaluru-based HAL has put up a proposal before the Defence Ministry for the procurement of a new squadron of Sukhoi-30 fighter jets.

HAL proposes Defence Ministry to procure new squadron of Sukhoi-30 fighter jets

BENGALURU: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)  Chairman and Managing Director (MD) R Madhavan on Thursday said that the Bengaluru-based HAL has put up a proposal before the Defence Ministry for the procurement of a new squadron of Sukhoi-30 fighter jets.

"We have put up a proposal and we hope to get a new squadron of Sukhois (Sukhoi-30 fighter jets) in the future," Madhavan was quoted as saying by ANI.

The HAL chief's remark has come amid reports that the central government is deliberating over the plan to increase the overhauling capacity of Sukhoi-30 fighter jets to 25 per year from the existing 12 aircraft, ANI reported.

It is to be noted that Su-30 fighter aircraft are being manufactured and overhauled at HAL's Ozar unit in Maharashtra's Nasik district since 2004. The Bengaluru-based HAL has manufactured 260 Su-30 aircraft so far and it is likely that it would manufacture two additional aircraft from the facility by the end of this year.

Sources said that IAF may procure eight new Sukhoi Su-30MKI from HAL. The total cost of the order is estimated to be more than Rs 30 billion ($421.03m). Russia's Sukhoi Aviation has developed the Su-30MKI aircraft and it is built under license by HAL in India.

Referring to the Rafale fighter jets, Madhavan made it clear that HAL is not interested in getting involved with the Rafale project anymore in the current phase.

"As of now, it is a 36 aircraft direct purchase so it is nothing like manufacturing, so that is the reason we are not much interested. If it is manufacturing then we are interested, we are not interested either in offsets or direct purchase," he added.

(with ANI inputs)

Tags:
HALSukhoi 30HAL Sukhoi 30HAL Sukhoi 30 Defence MinistryHAL Sukhoi 30 Defence Ministry IAF
Next
Story

Pulwama remarks fallout: Cine federation announces complete ban on Navjot Singh Sidhu

Must Watch

PT6M51S

Breaking News: Amit Shah addresses a rally in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close