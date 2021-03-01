HAL Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced at hal-india.co.in, check last date, other information

New Delhi: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has invited applications for apprentices under the Nasik division for 2021-22 at its official website- hal-india.co.in. Interested candidates can visit the official website to submit their applications for the HAL Recruitment 2021.

The candidates should know that the last date to apply for HAL Recruitment 2021 is March 13, 2021. Prior to submitting their application, they should go through the official notification on the website to check all the important details regarding the recruitment.

HAL Recruitment 2021: Total posts: 475

Fitter- 210

Turner- 28

Machinist- 26

Carpenter- 03

Machinist- 06

Electrician- 78

Draughtsman (Mechanical)- 08

Electronics Mechanic- 08

Painter (General) – 05

Sheet metal worker- 04

Mechanic- 04

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant- 77

Welder- 10

Stenographer- 08

The candidates should follow the steps given below to apply for the Apprentice Recruitment 2021:

1. The candidates should first register at HAL-Nasik's portal- apprenticeshipindia.org

2. Candidates should open the link: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSedzB_fpt897wM2tfNJNprEZargN205xKzUU4Y DKml1IkxK_g/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0 to see the requisite details expected from them

3. They should enter all the details asked in the application form and hit the submit button

4. Candidates will receive an email on their successful submission of applications

5. Candidates should take the printout of the acknowledgment that their page was submitted

Eligibility: The candidates must be ITI passed from the respective trades and must be recognized by NCVT.

Stipend: The selected candidates will get a monthly stipend as per the Apprentices Act 1961.