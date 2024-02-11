Haldwani Mastermind Abdul Malik Arrested From Delhi, Likely To Face NSA: Reports

In a breakthrough, the Uttarakhand Police has arrested Haldwani riots mastermind Abdul Malik from Delhi, said many reports. The accused is being interrogated by the security agencies. He is likely to be charged under NSA among other sections. The arrest follows a series of incidents involving disorder, stone-throwing, and arson during the removal of an unauthorized mosque situated in Banbhulpura. Abdul was behind the construction of the illegal mosque on the government property.

Uttarakhand Police has been working to identify the people involved in riots using CCTV footage and so far, many of them have already been arrested. The crackdown on troublemakers has been intensified since Saturday, leading to the detention of more than 75 individuals, including women allegedly involved in the disturbances.

According to reports, five individuals, including the brother of a local SP leader, are among those arrested. The affected area has been heavily secured by paramilitary forces, police, and PAC units to prevent further escalation of violence.

In response to the volatile situation, the Uttarakhand government today demanded four additional companies of central paramilitary forces to maintain law and order situation in Nainital's Banbhulpura where violence erupted a few days ago during an anti-encroachment drive by the district administration.

Nainital district administration has deployed a large number of police forces in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area after the violence that broke out on February 8 following an anti-encroachment drive. To keep the situation under control the entire area has been divided into 5 super zones, where 7 magistrates have been given charges.

Three FIRs were registered on Friday, and police stressed that there was no fresh violence and that the situation was under control. State Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Law & Order AP Anshuman said that the situation in Haldwani is normal and the curfew continues in Banbhoolpura only. Five people died and three people were seriously injured in the clashes.