Haldwani News Today: Petrol Drawn From Bikes To Make Bombs, Outsiders May Be Involved

After Thursday's clash, tension is still prevalent in Uttarakhand's Haldwani. Amid the heavy deployment of security forces in the Banbhulpura area, police are investigating CCTV footage to identify the culprits. According to reports, petrol used in making petrol bombs was taken from parked bikes by cutting the fuel pipe and later the bikes were set on fire. Uttarakhand police suspect the involvement of outsiders as well in the clashes and all angles are being probed. A curfew remains imposed in the Banbhulpura area while the situation is normal in the surrounding regions.

The Uttarakhand Government has said that the culprits will be booked under the National Security Act. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Haldwani yesterday and took stock of the situation. He also inquired about the condition of the women police team and other policemen, administration, municipal corporation personnel and journalist colleagues who were injured in the incident.

The Chief Minister announced that comprehensive video footage and evidence of individuals who violated the law and caused damage to government property are accessible. The ongoing effort involves identifying all perpetrators linked to this incident and initiating legal actions against them. To ensure peace law and order in Banbhoolpura, the Chief Minister has instructed ADG Law and Order A.P. Anshuman to camp in the affected area.

Chief Minister has appealed to the local people to maintain peace and has given instructions to take strict action against the unruly elements. He gave clear instructions that no one would be allowed to play with law and order in the state.

Haldwani witnessed violent clashes in which six people lost their lives and over 100 were injured. A team of police and administration has gone there to demolish an illegal mosque but the violent mob attacked them while pelting stones and throwing petrol bombs at them. Nainital DM Vandana Singh said that attempts were made to burn police personnel alive. She termed the incident a challenge to state machinery.