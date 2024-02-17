Haldwani Violence: Police Attach House Of Key Accused Abdul Malik, His Son

The Uttarakhand police has continued its investigation and action in the Haldwani violence case. In another major action, the police attached the houses of the attack mastermind father-son duo, Abdul Malik and Abdul Moeed yesterday. The duo are among the wanted in the Banbhoolpura violence case. The action came a week after violence broke out in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura following the demolition of an allegedly illegal mosque as part of an anti-encroachment drive.

Earlier, the Haldwani Civil Court issued directives to seize the assets of nine individuals, including Abdul Malik and his son, who are believed to be the orchestrators of the violence. The court has granted the police the authority to take legal action against all the accused under sections 82 and 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). On Tuesday, the civil court had issued non-bailable warrants against all nine individuals.

The development came days after the Municipal Corporation here issued a recovery notice of Rs 2.44 crore against Abdul Malik, a key accused in the violence at Haldwani, asking him to deposit the money to cover damage caused to government property during the clash. Following the violence, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that there is no room for 'miscreants' in the state.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar stressed that the recent "violent" clashes were not "communal." As many as 30 people have been arrested, in connection with the violence in the Haldwani. The clashes and violence left five people dead and dozens injured. Several countrymade weapons and live rounds were recovered from those arrested, police said. The state government had asked the Centre for four additional companies of paramilitary forces to be deployed in the district.

Violence erupted after the administration conducted an anti-encroachment drive in Banbhoolpura. After stone-pelting incidents, the torching of vehicles and a mob surrounding the local police station, the administration had issued a shoot-at-sight order. (With ANI inputs)