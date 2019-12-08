हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai

Half dead body found near Mumbai's Kalyan railway station, investigation underway

The local police is probing into the matter and after the initial investigation, it was found that a person visited the station carrying the black bag at around 4.30 in the morning. He kept the bag near the stand and left immediately. 

Half dead body found near Mumbai&#039;s Kalyan railway station, investigation underway

Mumbai: A ruckus was created in Kalyan railway station after an unidentified half-dead body was discovered near its taxi stand on Sunday (December 8). A case of murder has been registered in the Mahatma Phule police station, a place which is situated close to Mumbai. 

The local police is probing into the matter and after the initial investigation, it was found that a person visited the station carrying the black bag at around 4.30 in the morning. He kept the bag near the stand and left immediately. 

Live TV

The body part discovered is the area below the waist therefore the police is finding it difficult to investigate in the matter.

However, the local police is taking the help of the CCTV footage to identify the person involved in the incident.

The unidentified half-dead body is further sent for post mortem. 

Tags:
Mumbaidead bodybody found in railway stationKalyan railway station
Next
Story

17-year old girl gets raped in Lucknow, eats poison after the incident

Must Watch

PT13M27S

Manoj Tiwari announces Rs 5 lakh relief for kin of dead and 25,000 for Injured