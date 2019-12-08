Half dead body found near Mumbai's Kalyan railway station, investigation underway

Mumbai: A ruckus was created in Kalyan railway station after an unidentified half-dead body was discovered near its taxi stand on Sunday (December 8). A case of murder has been registered in the Mahatma Phule police station, a place which is situated close to Mumbai.

The local police is probing into the matter and after the initial investigation, it was found that a person visited the station carrying the black bag at around 4.30 in the morning. He kept the bag near the stand and left immediately.

The body part discovered is the area below the waist therefore the police is finding it difficult to investigate in the matter.

However, the local police is taking the help of the CCTV footage to identify the person involved in the incident.

The unidentified half-dead body is further sent for post mortem.