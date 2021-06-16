Half of vaccine centers for youth between 18-44 closed down today in Delhi: Atishi

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi released the vaccination bulletin on Tuesday (June 15) and stated that that half of the vaccine centers for the youth between 18-44 in Delhi have closed down today, the remaining half of the vaccination centers will be shut tomorrow.

Only 31,000 vaccine doses are left for the youth of 18-44 years in Delhi, less than 1 day stock is available. The pace of vaccination of youth in Delhi has started slowing down again. Appeal to the Central Government to provide the vaccine to the youth of Delhi at the earliest.

Till date 61,50,931 people have been vaccinated in Delhi, out of which 46.87 lakh people have been given the first dose and 14.63 lakh people have been given the second dose. In Delhi, 60,734 people have been vaccinated in Delhi, out of which 46.87 lakh people have been given the first dose and 14.63 lakh people have been given the first dose.

In Delhi, 60,734 people have been vaccinated on June 14, due to less vaccination stock, less vaccines were administered. The way to eliminate vaccine hesitation in the 45+ category is to vaccinate as many youngsters as possible, because youth will bring their families along to get the vaccine. 60,200 doses of Covaxin and 2 Lakh of Covishield have been received for the 45+ category, now 22 days of Covaxin and 43 days of Covishield available.

MLA Atishi said, "Until June 15, 61,50,931 people have been given vaccine doses in Delhi. Out of which 46.87 lakh people have been given the first and 14.63 lakh people have been given both doses of the vaccine. The speed of the vaccine which was progressing in Delhi since the last few days has started slowing down again. On June 14, 60,734 people were vaccinated in Delhi. The reason for the slowdown in the pace of vaccination is due to the shortage of vaccine stock again. Vaccine doses are now running out."

She said that in Delhi more than 50% of the people in the above 45 years age category have been vaccinated. "Now those who have not been vaccinated in the 45+ category, they are being contacted by the Delhi government on a door-to-door basis for vaccination. But, there are many people who have some hesitation about the vaccine. Apart from this, there are many people who have just recovered from COVID-19, because of this they are not eligible to get the vaccine. The only way to eliminate vaccine hesitation in the age group of 45+ is to vaccinate the youth. When the youth of 18 to 44 years of age come to get the vaccine, they will bring other family members along with them. There is a constant request to the Central Government to make available stock at the earliest for the youth of 18 to 44 years. Because only when people of 18 to 44 years of age get themselves vaccinated, only then will the 45+ come forward to get themselves vaccinated."

MLA Atishi said that Delhi has received 60,200 doses of Covaxin and 2 lakh doses of Covishield yesterday for the above 45 years age category. So far 56,20,110 vaccine doses have been received for people above 45 years of age. Delhi has a stock of 7.95 lakh vaccine doses. In this case, Covaxin’s stock is left for 22 days and Covishield 43 days stock is available.

Delhi, on the other hand, has a lot of stock available for the above 45 years age category, while the situation is quite the opposite for 18 to 44 years. Only 31 thousand doses of vaccine are available for the youth in Delhi. For years 18 to 44, less than 1 day stock is available. Half the centers in Delhi are closed today and the rest of the vaccination centers will be closed tomorrow. The pace of vaccination of youth in the age group of 18 to 44 years, which Delhi had caught again, has started slowing down once again.

Atishi said that when Delhi is being unlocked, the vaccination of youth is most important at such a time. She added, "The youth are going back to their office. That is why our appeal to the central government is to provide the vaccine to the youth of Delhi at the earliest."