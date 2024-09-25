‘Handed Haryana To Dalal, Damad...’: PM Modi Tears Into Congress In Sonipat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party during a rally in Haryana's Sonipat on Wednesday, accusing it of opposing reservations and suppressing Dalits. Modi claimed that it is in the Congress party's DNA to deceive backward castes, asserting that the party has consistently cheated those from marginalized communities.

He further highlighted the growing support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana, stating that the Congress is rapidly losing its grip on the state as the assembly elections approach.

#WATCH | Haryana: Addressing a public rally in Sonipat, PM Modi says, "Congress has cheated the people who belong to Dalits, backward castes. There is infighting in Congress, this is a result of old sins. Before 2014 when Congress was in power and Hooda was the Chief Minister,… pic.twitter.com/VOhUJuuw3I — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2024

“There is infighting in Congress, this is a result of old sins. Before 2014 when Congress was in power and Hooda was the Chief Minister, there was not a single year when injustice was not done to Dalits....Whoever speaks against these anti-dalit actions, Congress starts conspiring against them,” PM said while addressing the crowd.

Accusing Congress of giving birth to corruption in India, Modi said, “Congress had handed over Haryana to middlemen (dalal) and sons-in-law (damad). There wasn’t a single job in Haryana that didn’t involve bribes or recommendations."

#WATCH | Addressing a public rally in Sonipat, PM Modi says, "Wherever the Congress government came to power, they did a lot of corruption...Congress is the party that gave birth to and nurtured corruption in India's government system. Congress is the mother of corruption in… pic.twitter.com/AoBv3eHycc — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2024

Modi went on to slam Congress-led government in Karnataka by saying, “The Chief Minister is facing accusations of involvement in a land scam. The Karnataka High Court upheld the investigation orders yesterday, stating that the probe must proceed. The Congress party has also been accused of misappropriating funds intended for Dalits. Allegations suggest that there is no party more dishonest than the Congress in the entire nation."

During the rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a brief yet notable interaction with a young boy in the crowd who had sketched his portrait. Modi asked the boy to pass the drawing to his security team, assuring him of a personal letter in return.

Meanwhile, ahead of Modi's rally in Sonipat, the Congress asserted that Haryana's farmers have completely lost faith in the BJP. The party challenged Modi to clearly outline his party’s plan for ensuring that farmers in the state can earn a decent livelihood.

The voting for Haryana’s 90-member legislative assembly is scheduled for October 5, with the counting of votes set for October 8, alongside the tallying in Jammu and Kashmir.