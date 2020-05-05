Handwara martyr Colonel Ashutosh Sharma's last rites with military honours in Jaipur today

Jaipur: Last rites of Colonel Ashutosh Sharma of 21 Rashtriya Rifles who attained martyrdom while fighting terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir's Handwara will be performed here on Tuesday.

His mortal remains were brought to Jaipur on Monday. According to reports, wreath-laying and paying of last respects ceremony for late Col Sharma will be held at 61 Cavalry location, Jaipur Military Station at 9 AM on Tuesday.

According to Col Sombit Ghosh, PRO Defence, Rajasthan, top Army officials and state’s Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will pay tribute to Col Sharma.

Col Sharma`s wife Pallavi Sharma, daughter Tamanna, his brother Piyush and mother were present at the airport when his mortal remains were brought to Jaipur. A fleet of around 10 vehicles brought his remains to Army Hospital. State Minister Pratap Khachriyawas was also present at the airport to pay respect to the martyr on behalf of the state government.

The commanding officer of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit, who lost his life in operation in Handwara, had been twice awarded gallantry medals for exemplary bravery in counter-terrorist missions. He is also the first Commanding Officer or a Colonel-rank Army person in the last five years to have lost his life in an encounter with terrorists. He was twice awarded the Sena Medal for gallantry including one for his bravery as commanding officer.

On May 1, security forces chased a group of terrorists in Handwara, north Kashmir. They were holed up in a house in the Chanjimulla village. An encounter ensued in which the terrorists used civilians, including women and children, as a human shield. In the gunfight, while two terrorists were eliminated, two Army officers, two soldiers, and one J&K Police Sub-Inspector were also martyred. Col Ashutosh Sharma of 21 Rashtriya Rifles was among the martyrs.

Col Sharma hailed from Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh and is survived by wife Pallavi Sharma and 12-year-old daughter Tamanna.

Army Chief General MM Naravane also paid his tribute and led the rank and file in paying tributes to the five brave Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid their respect to the brave hearts.