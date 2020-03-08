Hans Raj Bhardwaj, former law minister and senior Congress leader, dies at 83

New Delhi: Former Law Minister and senior Congress leader Hans Raj Bhardwaj died after a cardiac arrest at a hospital in New Delhi on Sunday (March 8, 2020) evening. He was 83.

Bhardwaj breathed his last at the Max Hospital, Saket, where he was admitted since Wednesday due to Kidney-related issues, his family told PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the news of the demise of Bhardwaj. "Anguished by the passing away of former Minister Shri Hans Raj Bhardwaj," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

"My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," the tweet said.

He will be cremated at Nighambodh Ghat on Monday (March 9) at 4 pm, his son Arun Bhardwaj said.

He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.