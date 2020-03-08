हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hans Raj Bhardwaj

Hans Raj Bhardwaj, former law minister and senior Congress leader, dies at 83

Former Law Minister and senior Congress leader Hans Raj Bhardwaj died after a cardiac arrest at a hospital in New Delhi on Sunday (March 8, 2020) evening. He was 83.

Hans Raj Bhardwaj, former law minister and senior Congress leader, dies at 83
File photo

New Delhi: Former Law Minister and senior Congress leader Hans Raj Bhardwaj died after a cardiac arrest at a hospital in New Delhi on Sunday (March 8, 2020) evening. He was 83.

Bhardwaj breathed his last at the Max Hospital, Saket, where he was admitted since Wednesday due to Kidney-related issues, his family told PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the news of the demise of Bhardwaj. "Anguished by the passing away of former Minister Shri Hans Raj Bhardwaj," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

"My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," the tweet said.

He will be cremated at Nighambodh Ghat on Monday (March 9) at 4 pm, his son Arun Bhardwaj said.

He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.

Tags:
Hans Raj BhardwajHans Raj Bhardwaj deadHans Raj Bhardwaj dies
Next
Story

Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor booked for cheating, corruption; daughter Roshni stopped from leaving India

Must Watch

PT8M24S

PM Modi discusses 'Nari Shakti' award winners on International Women's Day