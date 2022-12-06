Hanuman Chalisa recital call at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex in Mathura today; Security beefed up to scuttle ABHM plan

Mathura: The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) has given a call to recite Hanuman Chalisa at what it calls the `real` birthplace of Lord Krishna at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex, to observe `Sanatan Samarpan Diwas` here on Tuesday. The district administration has beefed up security in the holy town as the day happens to be the 30th anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992. The ABHM had given a similar call last year but their plan was scuttled by the administration.

"Neither any permission was sought nor any granted for holding any such event including that for recital of `Hanuman Chalisa` at the site proposed by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha on December 6. No such event is to be allowed and those violating restrictions will be seriously dealt with," Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Pandey told IANS.

The SSP further said, "The Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex and the Shahi Eidgah Mosque are adequately guarded by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and we have attained extra police force from nearby districts for December 6, already considered a sensitive day. There will be no laxity on Tuesday," adding "We are keeping a watch on activities of organisation and activists giving such calls for Tuesday. None would be allowed to violate the prohibitions caused because of imposition of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code restricting any unlawful assembly."

Uttar Pradesh | Police barricading placed at various places in Mathura this morning & vehicle checking being done by them in wake of a call given by Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha to recite Hanuman Chalisa at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi complex-Shahi Idgah Masjid maidan here today. pic.twitter.com/LvDK1uy8UJ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 6, 2022

Meanwhile, ABHM national treasurer Dinesh Kaushik has stated that the recital of `Hanuman Chalisa` will take place at the scheduled time at 12 noon on Tuesday. Kaushik told IANS, "District presidents of ABHM have assembled in Mathura, but the administration is cancelling bookings at hotels near the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi to harass us."

"Non-Resident Indian (NRI) activists of ABHM are being stopped at airports. State spokesperson of ABHM, Sanjay Haryana and leader Neeraj Gautam are being kept under house arrest. Police have reached my house in Mathura," Dinesh Kaushik said.

"I will commit suicide at gate of the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi if we are not allowed to recite Hanuman Chalisa as per schedule," warned Kaushik, who is a petitioner in one of the cases filed in the Mathura courts seeking removal of Shahi Eidgah Mosque.

On Monday evening, the Mathura SSP stated in a recorded video statement that in view of December 6, the city has been demarcated into sectors, zones and super zones for Tuesday.

Without giving further details about the number of personnel deployed, IANS quoted him as saying "Sufficient force, including PAC, state police, and traffic police, is to be deployed besides teams from the intelligence department. Prohibitory orders are in effect under section 144 CrPC and magistrates are being deployed for the day to prevent any event without permission."

According to reports, nearly 1,500 police, armed constabulary, and paramilitary force personnel were being deployed and traffic restrictions were enforced near Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple and Shahi Masjid Idgah in the temple town. Only school vehicles and ambulances have been given an exemption.

The SSP reportedly said that the orders of the Supreme Court would be followed and the implementation of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in letter and spirit would be ensured.

(With IANS/PTI Inputs)