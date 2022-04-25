New Delhi: Amid the ongoing controversy over the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa, a Congress leader on Sunday (April 24, 2022) hit out at Amravati MP Navneet Rana and asked her if Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is her 'dad's servant'.

Referring to Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, Vijay Wadettiwar, Maharashtra Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, said that such people are using Hanuman Chalisa to spread hatred among people.

It is notable that the Rana couple was arrested on Saturday after they gave a call for the chanting of Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai, which had triggered angry protests by Shiv Sena workers.

The Mumbai Police has slapped the sedition charge on the politician couple and on Sunday, a Mumbai court remanded them in 14-day judicial custody.

Earlier, a case was registered against Ranas under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 37(1) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act. Later, the police also added IPC Section 124-A (sedition) in the case against them.

