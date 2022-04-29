A Mumbai sessions court has agreed to hear the bail applications of MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana tomorrow, April 30 at 2.45 pm.

Advocate Abad Ponda appeared for MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana before the sessions court for their bail plea.

The duo was arrested on April 23 following their public declaration of reciting the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra. In the protests that broke out, police arrested several Shiv Sena workers, who were released on bail later.

Ranas have been booked under sedition charges for trying to disrupt communal harmony in the state. Shiv Sena alleged that the Ranas were acting at the behest of the BJP. The latter hit back, questioning the former ally over its differential treatment to Azaans played on loudspeakers and calls for Hanuman Chalisa, thus invoking the Hindutva debate.