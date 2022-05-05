हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Navneet Rana

Hanuman Chalisa Row: Navneet Rana released from Mumbai's Byculla jail, admitted to Lilavati hospital

Naveent Rana and her husband Rai Rana were arrested on April 23 after they announced the recital of Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s residence Matoshree.

Hanuman Chalisa Row: Navneet Rana released from Mumbai&#039;s Byculla jail, admitted to Lilavati hospital

New Delhi: Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her Independent MLA husband Ravi Rana, who triggered the Hanuman Chalisa row in Maharashtra, were released from Mumbai’s Byculla Jail on Thursday. Navneet was taken to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for a medical check-up right after their release and was admitted to the hospital later, reported ANI.

Pictures released by news agency ANI show Rana getting inside the hospital for her check-up.

