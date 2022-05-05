New Delhi: Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her Independent MLA husband Ravi Rana, who triggered the Hanuman Chalisa row in Maharashtra, were released from Mumbai’s Byculla Jail on Thursday. Navneet was taken to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for a medical check-up right after their release and was admitted to the hospital later, reported ANI.

Pictures released by news agency ANI show Rana getting inside the hospital for her check-up.

Mumbai | MP Navneet Rana released from Byculla Jail and brought to Lilavati Hospital for a medical check-up pic.twitter.com/379YTFnIif

The announcement led to a huge political uproar in Mumbai with Shiv Sena leaders vehemently opposing the couple.

The politician couple was arrested on April 23 after they announced the recital of Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s residence Matoshree.

Mumbai | Amravati MP Navneet Rana admitted to Lilavati Hospital after being released from Byculla Jail today.

According to ANI, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya visited her in the hospital.

About the release, Mumbai`s Borivali Court on Thursday issued the release order of Navneet Rana and her husband, Ravi Rana, MLA.

The legal process of furnishing Rs 50,000 each for the Rana couple`s surety amount has been completed in court.

From the Borivali court, one team of lawyers of the Rana couple left for Taloja Jail for the release of Ravi Rana, and another team for Byculla Jail, where Navneet Rana was lodged.

Navneet Rana`s lawyer had dropped a copy of her release order in the bail box placed outside Byculla Jail.

Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana, who was granted bail on Wednesday morning, were not released from jail yesterday as their release orders could not be obtained from the concerned magistrate court in due time.

On Wednesday, Navneet Rana, who was arrested on charges of sedition and promoting enmity, was shifted from the Byculla Jail to the JJ Hospital for her spondylosis treatment.

Later she was taken back to the jail in the evening.

Rana`s lawyer provided details of her health and wrote a letter to the Superintendent of Byculla Jail on Monday stating that she has spondylosis which is increasing due to continuously sitting and lying on the floor in jail.

He said that Rana needs to undergo a CT scan so that the doctors can understand the seriousness of her condition, adding that the jail authorities denied permission for the same.

The couple was booked in two FIRs lodged on charges of sedition, promoting enmity, and assaulting a public servant to prevent discharge of duty.