Hanuman Chalisa row

Hanuman Chalisa row: No need to display religious sentiments in public, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar’s statement comes days after Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana announced that she, along with her MLA-husband Ravi Rana, will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s residence ‘Matoshree’. 

Hanuman Chalisa row: No need to display religious sentiments in public, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar
File Photo

New Delhi: As Maharashtra witnesses a political storm over the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa, NCP president Sharad Pawar on Monday (April 25) said there is “no need to display religious sentiments in public”. 

When asked about the political scenario in the state amid row over recitation of Hanuman Chalisa, Pawar said everyone has sentiments about their religion, however, it is good if those sentiments are kept in their heart and house. "There is no need to display it (publicly)," he added. 

"If efforts are made to spread hatred against communities or classes, adverse effects would be seen in society. Maharashtra never experienced this (kind of situation). Of late, such things are happening. I am surprised over this," PTI quoted the veteran politician as saying.  

The NCP chief also said if someone wants to conduct a religious programme, they can do so in their own house. "But, if you decide to hold that religious programme at my doorstep, then people who have faith in me can become anxious. Unfortunately, some people are creating such kind of an atmosphere of late," he said adding that the atmosphere will improve in the coming days. 

Pawar also appreciated MVA government's decision to call an all-party meeting today over the issue of loudspeakers at religious places. Pawar, whose party is in power along with Shiv Sena and Congress, said he will be very happy if something good comes out of the meet.

Pawar’s statement comes after Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana announced that she, along with her MLA-husband Ravi Rana, will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray’s residence ‘Matoshree’. The duo was arrested on Saturday after Shiv Sena's angry protests. 

Meanwhile, Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed the petition of Navneet Rana and her husband for quashing the FIR registered against them for allegedly resisting arrest over the Hanuman chalisa row. 

(With agency inputs)

