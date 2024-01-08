Hanumangarhi 'Laddu' Gets GI Tag Ahead Of Ram Temple Consecration On January 22

AYODHYA: In a momentous development, the popular 'laddu' from Ayodhya's Hanumangarhi, has secured the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag, making it a distinctive brand across the globe. This significant recognition for the local delicacy comes just ahead of the Ram Temple Consecration slated for January 22, 2024, in the holy city of Ayodhya.

Who Is Behind The GI Move?

The credit for this achievement goes to Padma Shri Rajnikant, a GI tag expert residing in Varanasi, who applied for the GI tag for the popular Hanumangarhi Laddu. On Monday, the Hanumangarhi Laddu was officially granted the GI tag, paving the way for it to carve out a unique identity worldwide.

GI Tag A Divine Blessing

As Ayodhya prepares for the consecration of the Ram Temple on January 22, its residents and millions of Lor Ram devotees have received an additional reason to rejoice. The GI tag bestowed upon Hanumangarhi's Laddu ensures that not only will millions of Ram devotees from around the world witness the embodiment of Lord Ram, but they will also carry these revered laddus as sacred offerings.

Global Recognition For Hanumangarhi's Laddu

The laddus from Hanumangarhi are crafted with besan (gram flour) and pure desi ghee, creating a unique delicacy. The GI tag adds a global dimension to these sweets, signifying their distinctiveness. The recognition is seen as a manifestation of the blessings of Lord Ram and Hanuman on the residents of Ayodhya.

Special Preparations In Ayodhya

With the highly anticipated event scheduled for January 22, preparations are in full swing in Ayodhya. Dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and eminent personalities from across the world, are expected to grace the occasion.

What's The Significance Of GI Tag

For those unfamiliar, a Geographical Indication (GI) tag is a certification that highlights specific qualities or characteristics inherent in a product, setting it apart from others. The process of obtaining a GI tag involves submitting an application, and in the case of Hanumangarhi's Laddu, it now stands as a symbol of distinctive craftsmanship and cultural significance. The GI tag system was implemented in India on September 15, 2003, to protect and promote indigenous products with unique attributes.