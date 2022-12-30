Happy New Year 2023: 25 BEST Wishes, Messages, Whatsapp Statuses to send to your loved ones

It's almost time to say goodbye to 2022 and say hello to 2023. This is the time when you must be celebrating the New Year party with your friend, relative or loved one, as well as do not forget to wish them a year full of new hopes, opportunities and good luck. New Year is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the world. Here's some quotes, best wishes to send on New Year to your near and dear ones in SMS or WhatsApp messages.

1. Now what you were eagerly waiting for

Happy 2023 to you nor by the edge of the sword nor by hail of bullets

I wish you a new year in advance

love my friend

Happy new year

2. We hope that every day of the coming year is filled with happiness and excitement.

Wish you a very happy new year.

3. Warm wishes on New Year to you.

May this year bring along many more

good times and great success

for you to cherish forever.

4. This is a new year

A new beginning

And things will change

Happy New Year 2023

5. A New Year with new goals

May new year turn out to be

a year of success in your life

Happy New Year

6. I look forward to another year of positive thoughts and hard work

to achieve the desired results

Happy New Year 2023

7. Cheers to another year!

Wishing you positive

new beginnings in 2023

8. On this New Year, let us look forward to New Life

New Hope

New Aspirations

New Beginning

9. Let’s make each day a new day

10. May your heart be filled with cheer, your mind with joy, and your days with endless happiness.

11. May all your wishes come true this New Year, may you get the best of all worlds.

12. They say everything looks better in the morning. Well, the new year is your new morning. Everything will look better then!

13. Wishing You A New Year, Bursting With Joy, Roaring With Laughter And Full Of Fun. Happy New Year!

14. May this New Year carry away your sorrows and give you the strength to be what you were always meant to be.

15. Warmest thoughts and best wishes for a Happy New Year. May peace, love, and prosperity follow you always.

16. Happy New Year! May all your hard work pay off and you receive all the sweetest rewards you deserve in life.

17. Happy new year to you and your family! May this year be the most prosperous one filled with success, fun, and laughter.

18. I hope this year grants you everything you wish for and brings you success in every direction. Happy new year to you and your family.

19. I wish you a wonderful year filled with enormous happiness and boundless joy.

20. Have a sparkling New Year!

21. Here's to what's to be in 2023!

22. New adventures are around the corner. Happy New Year!

23. May the new year bless you with health, wealth, and happiness.

24. Out with the old, in with the new! Happy New Year!

25. Here’s hoping you make the most of 2023! May the new year bring you peace, joy, and happiness.

