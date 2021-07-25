हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

Happy that nearly 75 per cent of inputs for Mann Ki Baat come from people under age of 35: PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi said that Mann Ki Baat celebrates positivity and collectivity.

File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (July 25, 2021) expressed that he is happy to see that nearly 75 per cent of inputs for his 'Mann Ki Baat' come from people who are under the age of 35. 

During the 79th episode of his monthly radio programme, PM Modi said, "Through a study by My Gov India, I have noticed that about 75 per cent of the people who send messages and suggestions for Mann Ki Baat are below the age of 35 years, that is, the suggestions of the youth are the power of India."

He said that Mann Ki Baat is a medium where 'there is positivity - there is sensitivity'. 

"In Mann Ki Baat, we talk positively, its character is collective. This activism of the youth of India for positive thoughts and suggestions makes me happy. I am also happy that through 'Mann Ki Baat' I get an opportunity to know the mind of the youth as well," the Prime Minister expressed. 

Mann Ki Baat is Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio address to the nation, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. 

