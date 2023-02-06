Happy Together: 88 Couples Tie Knot At Mass Wedding in Gujarat's Surat - WATCH

SURAT: More than 80 couples got married at a mass wedding event organised in Gujarat's diamond city Surat. According to reports, the mass marriage ceremony was organised by Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj, a public charitable trust in Gujarat.

According to Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj, as many as 88 couples got married at the mass marriage ceremony held on Sunday. This was the 64th mass marriage ceremony organised by the trust.

A video of the event shared by news agency ANI showed couples seated on the dais and later tying the knot as per the Vedic tradition.

#WATCH Gujarat: Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj organized 64th mass marriage ceremony in Surat. (05.02) pic.twitter.com/G9VdrF2Mqi — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

The couples were accompanied by their family members. Around 20,000 volunteers extended their help in making all the arrangements for the mass wedding.