HappyBirthdayPMModi, #HappyBirthdayNarendraModi trend on Twitter as PM Modi turns 69

New Delhi: Social media is flooded with wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is celebrating his 69th birthday on Tuesday (September 17). The top trends on Twitter and several hashtags that are related to the Prime Minister's birthday are - #HappyBdayPMModi, #HappyBirthdayNarendraModi, #HappyBirthdayPM, #Modiji, #HappyBirthdayModi - and other similar ones.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have wished PM Modi on his birthday.

Best wishes and greetings to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his birthday. May you be blessed with good health, happiness and many more years of dedicated service to the nation #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। ईश्वर आपको स्वस्थ व प्रसन्नचित्त बनाए रखे और आप, आने वाले अनेक वर्षों तक राष्ट्र की एकनिष्ठ सेवा करते रहें — राष्ट्रपति कोविन्द @narendramodi — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2019

दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति, निर्णायक नेतृत्व और अथक परिश्रम के प्रतीक देश के सर्वाधिक लोकप्रिय नेता प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आपके नेतृत्व में उभरते नये भारत ने विश्व में एक मजबूत, सुरक्षित और विश्वसनीय राष्ट्र के रूप में अपनी पहचान बनाई है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2019

Greetings and warm wishes to PM Shri @narendramodi on his birthday. He has been instrumental in building and strengthening India’s position in the comity of nations. His visionary leadership has helped India in scaling new heights of glory. I pray for his good health & long life. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 16, 2019

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi also extended her warm greeting to PM Modi.

Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi has extended her greetings to Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi on his Birthday.

She wished him a healthy, happy and long life. — Congress (@INCIndia) September 17, 2019

Prominent personalities from the film, television and sports fields also wished the best for PM Modi.

For his special day, the Prime Minister is in his home state Gujarat where many events have been lined-up. He visited the Sardar Sarovar Dam site, the Jungle Safari area and Cactus Garden in the Kevadia area. He also offered prayers at Garudeshwar Dutt Temple in Narmada district.

Reached Kevadia a short while ago. Have a look at the majestic ‘Statue of Unity’, India’s tribute to the great Sardar Patel. pic.twitter.com/B8ciNFr4p7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2019

On PM's birthday, BJP is celebrating 'Seva Saptah' or the service week.

Live TV

'Seva' programmes have been organised across many states. A special week-long Namo exhibition has been organised at India Gate where various aspects of PM Modi's life will be on display. The exhibition will also present his political journey from Gujarat to Delhi