#HappyBirthdayPMModi, #HappyBirthdayNarendraModi trend on Twitter as PM Modi turns 69

The top trends on Twitter and several hashtags that are related to the Prime Minister's birthday are - #HappyBdayPMModi, #HappyBirthdayNarendraModi, #HappyBirthdayPM, #Modiji, #HappyBirthdayModi - and other similar ones. President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have wished PM Modi on his birthday

Image courtesy: IANS/PIB

New Delhi: Social media is flooded with wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is celebrating his 69th birthday on Tuesday (September 17). The top trends on Twitter and several hashtags that are related to the Prime Minister's birthday are - #HappyBdayPMModi, #HappyBirthdayNarendraModi, #HappyBirthdayPM, #Modiji, #HappyBirthdayModi - and other similar ones. 

President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have wished PM Modi on his birthday. 

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi also extended her warm greeting to PM Modi. 

Prominent personalities from the film, television and sports fields also wished the best for PM Modi. 

For his special day, the Prime Minister is in his home state Gujarat where many events have been lined-up. He visited the Sardar Sarovar Dam site, the Jungle Safari area and Cactus Garden in the Kevadia area. He also offered prayers at Garudeshwar Dutt Temple in Narmada district.

On PM's birthday, BJP is celebrating 'Seva Saptah' or the service week.

'Seva' programmes have been organised across many states. A special week-long Namo exhibition has been organised at India Gate where various aspects of PM Modi's life will be on display. The exhibition will also present his political journey from Gujarat to Delhi

Narendra ModiHappy Birthday PM ModiPM ModiPM Modi's birthdaypm modi turns 69
