ARAMBAGH: In a fiery address at a public rally in West Bengal's Arambagh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Sandeshkhali incident and the controversial arrest of main accused Sheikh Shahjahan.

#WATCH | PM Modi in West Bengal says, "Should I let the loot by TMC continue?...Meri guarantee hai ki jo lootne wale hain unko lautana padega..." pic.twitter.com/mwNbXVd9bh — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024

TMC Betrayed People Of Bengal: PM

PM Modi asserted, "TMC has betrayed the people of West Bengal. 'Har chot ka jawab vote se dena hai.' Today, the people of West Bengal question their CM 'Didi' - is the vote of some people more important than the atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali?"

#WATCH | PM Modi attacks TMC on Sandeshkhali issue while addressing a public rally in West Bengal's Arambagh



He says, "...'Har chot ka jawab vote se dena hai'. Today, the people of West Bengal are asking their CM 'Didi'- is the vote of some people more important than atrocities… pic.twitter.com/5yjJWVgxx6 — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024

TMC Shielded Sheikh Shahjahan: PM

PM Modi also accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of shielding the main accused, Sheikh Shahjahan, who faces charges of sexual assault and land grab in Sandeshkhali case. Referring to the TMC's 'Maa, Maati, Manush' slogan, the PM expressed sorrow and anger over the treatment of women in Sandeshkhali. "What has been done to the women in Sandeshkhali by the Trinamool Congress has made the entire country sad and angry. Raja Ram Mohan Roy's soul must be in tears because of the deeds of these people," he declared.

"A Trinamool leader crossed all limits of audacity with women in Sandeshkhali, and when they sought help from Mamata Didi, she and the Bengal government did everything in their power to shield him. It was due to pressure from BJP leaders, who fought for the women and braved assaults on their behalf, that the Bengal Police was forced to arrest the accused yesterday," PM Modi asserted.

The Prime Minister also slammed the INDI alliance leaders over their silence on the Sandeshkhali incident, likening them to Gandhiji's three monkeys. He quoted the Congress chief's dismissive statement, "Arey chhoddo, Bengal mein toh yeh sab chalta rheta hai."

Viksit Bharat 2047: India's Progress Under PM Modi

While referring to India's progress, PM Modi reiterated the government's commitment to achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. He emphasized the priority given to the poor, farmers, women, and youth, highlighting the success in lifting 25 crore people out of poverty in the last decade. "The direction, policies, and decisions of our government are right, and the intentions are right," PM Modi stated, showcasing the positive impact of the government's efforts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also dedicated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Arambagh, West Bengal.

PM Modi's two-day visit to West Bengal includes a rally in Kolkata as he aims to make electoral inroads in the state. His campaign kickstarted from Arambagh, a Lok Sabha seat reserved for Scheduled Castes candidates. It may be noted that in the last general elections, TMC leader Aparupa Poddar narrowly defeated BJP’s Tapan Roy by a margin of 1142 votes in this constituency.