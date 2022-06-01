New Delhi: The Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday (June 1) a campaign titled 'Har Ghar Dastak 2.0', a door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination drive has been launched. The official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Health shared glimpses of the campaign from Delhi and Puducherry as well. India's vaccination drive has been vast and aimed at reaching every citizen of the country. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates had recently appreciated India for its success in the vaccination drive against Covid-19 and said the use of technology by India to drive health outcome is a lesson for the world. Gate's statement came days after his meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the form of a reply on Twitter to latter's tweet.

What does Har Dastak Campaign 2.0 aim to do?

The campaign is mainly aimed at reaching those who missed their second dose or haven't taken their third booster dose yet. The door-to-door aspect will make it more convenient and accessible to people.

Apart from the over 18 years population, the vaccination drive will also focus on old-age homes, schools and prisons.

Recently, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan communicated to all States and UTs in a video conference on May 20 regarding the considerably slow pace of Covid19 vaccination and urged significantly to expedite the pace towards full vaccination coverage by saturating all eligible beneficiaries.

For the unversed, the Union Health Ministry's first Har Ghar Dastak campaign concluded on December 31 last year with a focus on administration of the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination to all.

(With ANI inputs)

