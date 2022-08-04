Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): The `Har Ghar Tiranga` campaign under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav is a big hit in Jammu and Kashmir with a large number of people joining the celebrations to mark the 75 years of India`s Independence. The common citizens, politicians and soldiers are jointly campaigning to show patriotism toward the country.

In Kupwara, the councillor of Ward 4 Lateef Ahmad hoisted the National Flag at his residence to mark the celebrations. People in the Kashmir Valley are willingly and enthusiastically hoisting flags at their buildings - be it homes, hotels or restaurants. The Tricolour is also flying high in many public places like Lal Chowk in Srinagar and Kokila Chowk in Kishtwar.

In Pulwama, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has gained momentum as students, besides taking an active part in essay, painting and singing competitions, are also participating in Tiranga rallies in all educational institutions in the district. Under the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, people of the Anantnag district have also started hoisting tricolor on the rooftops of their houses. "The locals are very happy and are in a positive mood for this campaign", said a local resident.

The Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force and the Army also joined the campaign by hoisting the National flag at their posts and office buildings. In a tweet, BSF Kashmir said, "Participation of @BSF_Kashmir in #HarGharTiranga campaign with the celebration of the 75th year of independence for a commitment to nation-building".`

'Har Ghar Tiranga` is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India`s independence. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

On Sunday, PM Modi called upon all citizens to turn the `Har Ghar Tiranga` campaign into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes and using the `Tiranga` as a display picture on their social media accounts between August 2 and August 15 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India`s Independence.""Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from the 13th to the 15th of August, a special movement - `Har Ghar Tiranga` is being organized. Let us further this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while addressing the monthly radio programme `Mann Ki Baat`.

J-K DGP Dilbag Singh reviews security arrangement

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the overall security scenario and arrangements regarding the forthcoming Independence Day and Muharram-ul-Haram functions. During the meeting, the DGP sought reports from the officers about security arrangements and deployment plans put in place for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Muharram and the Independence Day in twin capital cities and all district headquarters across Jammu and Kashmir.

The DGP discussed in detail all the arrangements to be made and gave directions to ensure all the necessary arrangements are in place well in time. Emerging challenges and their countermeasures were threadbare discussed during the meeting.

The Har Ghar Tiranga was also discussed during the meeting. Referring to the continuous attempts by sponsored elements to create disturbance in Jammu and Kashmir, the DGP said that extra vigil is required to be maintained for the forthcoming functions. The DGP said to foil any attempt by troublemakers a close liaison should be maintained at every level.

He gave directions for increased patrolling, area domination and CASOs etc to ensure those anti-peace elements are not given any chance to create any disturbance. He stressed maintaining alertness on the borders of the twin cities and on the national highway for which he advised placement of `nakas` and joint patrolling to check the movement of anti-social and anti-national elements.

The DGP gave directions for making smooth traffic arrangements during the Independence Day celebrations, particularly routes leading to venues of functions in Srinagar and Jammu. Parking slots should be identified so that people participating in these functions should not face any inconvenience, he added.