Har Ghar Tiranga: Families of terrorists in Kashmir unfurl national flag- PICS

As the BJP is promoting the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Congress is all set to take out a mega rally to protest against the inflation and price rise.

Jammu and Kashmir: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign reverberates in India with people across the country taking out Tiranga rallies, and displaying the flag in their homes however, in a rare show of patriotism, the families of two fugitive terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda hoisted national flag to mark the 75 years of India’s independence and register their support to the prime minister’s movement, reported ANI. According to ANI, the brother of the reported terrorist said that they always unfurl the national flag on Independence Day and said that his brother, who is a terrorist in Pakistan, went to join the anti-national forces when he was a minor and they want them to come back.

"We always hoist the Tiranga on Independence day. My brother is a terrorist in Pakistan. He was underage when he went. We want him to come back," the man told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is being celebrated in full swing in the country and rallies, and celebrations taking place at all corners. Markets and public places are swamped with buyers who are actively participating in the movement.

However, political barbs and verbal back and forth are on between the BJP and Congress over the Tiranga movement.

As the BJP is promoting the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Congress is all set to take out a mega rally to protest against the inflation and price rise.

The senior leadership of the mega opposition party will meet on Saturday to discuss the strategy in New Delhi.

