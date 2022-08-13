Har Ghar Tiranga: Kashmir students create unique human tricolour chain

Jammu and Kashmir: As India proudly celebrates Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with Har Ghar Tiranaga, a unique tricolour of human bodies were created in a school in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora. The human tricolour chain was created during a Tiranaga rally held at the Hajin area of Bandipora in North Kashmir. This year, Kashmir celebrated 75years of Independence with great fervour with rallies and painting competitions being held in various parts of the valley.

During the mega 'Har Ghar Tiranga rally' school students along with locals made tricolour of Humans on the ground. This was one mainly to promote and make people aware of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

The Grand tricolour function was organized at Army Goodwill School Hajin. More than one thousand students participated in the rally along with teachers besides officers and officials from the District Administration.

The rally was organised to promote the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to raise awareness regarding the struggle of freedom fighters of India and encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence.

The event witnessed the people of Hajin coming together in unity to carry the Tiranga and sing patriotic songs showing their love and respect for the Flag. The rally was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bandipora and other senior dignitaries.

The event will help in encouraging the future of our nation, especially youth to remember the embodiment of their commitment to nation-building and will turn out to be a great step towards nurturing nationalist spirit amongst the youth of the valley said people present in the rally.