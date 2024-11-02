‘Harassment, Intimidation’: MEA Says Some Indian Diplomats Under Canadian Surveillance

India accused Canada on Saturday of ‘harassment and intimidation’ of its consular staff, alleging that they were placed under audio and video surveillance. The Indian government described this action as a ‘flagrant violation’ of diplomatic conventions. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was responding to a question during the media briefing in New Delhi when he said that India has lodged strong protest over Canada’s ‘behavioural pattern’.

When inquired about reports suggesting that numerous Indian diplomats in Canada were purportedly under surveillance during the diplomatic standoff.

"Yes, some of our consular officials were recently informed by the Canadian government that they have been and continued to be under audio and video surveillance. Their communications have also been intercepted. We have formally protested to the Canadian government, as we deem these actions to be in flagrant violation of relevant diplomatic and consular conventions" Jaiswal told reporters.

Highlighting that India's diplomatic and consular personnel operate in an environment of "extremism and violence," Jaiswal added, "By citing technicalities, the Canadian government cannot justify the fact that it is indulging in harassment and intimidation."

During the briefing, the spokesperson also revealed that India summoned a representative from the Canadian High Commission to voice its strong objections to the allegations made against Union Home Minister Amit Shah by Ottawa.

Relations between the two countries have significantly worsened since Prime Minister Trudeau's allegations last September that Indian agents may have been involved in the killing of Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India argues that the core issue in the conflict is Canada's tolerance of pro-Khalistan groups operating freely on Canadian soil.