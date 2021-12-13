हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Harbans Kapoor

Harbans Kapoor, eight-time-MLA and senior BJP leader, dies at 75; PM Narendra Modi condoles death

Kapoor, a former Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, died at his residence in Dehradun in the early hours of Monday.

File Photo (Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi: An eight-time MLA and a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harbans Kapoor died at his residence in Dehradun in the early hours of Monday (December 13, 2021). 

Kapoor, a former Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, was 75.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed that he is saddened by the passing away of his senior Party colleague. 

"A veteran legislator and administrator, he will be remembered for his contributions to public service and social welfare. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Kapoor's residence to pay tribute to the departed leader and console the bereaved family.

"I have received the sad news of the demise of my senior colleague and former Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha, Harbans Kapoor this morning. Soft-spoken Mr Kapoor always lived life with simplicity," he tweeted. 

"While imbibing political values, he was always vocal for the development of his constituency. Winning the assembly elections 8 consecutive times proves his popularity," he added.

"I pray to the almighty to grant the virtuous a place at his feet and give strength to his family, supporters and well-wishers in this hour of grief. Peace," he further stated.

(With agency inputs)

Harbans Kapoor, BJP leader, Narendra Modi, Pushkar Singh Dhami
